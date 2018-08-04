Patriots set to open season at home

After a week-and-a-half of practice time, the Southwest Covenant volleyball team will open the 2018 season at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Weatherford.

Head coach Samantha Lindsey said her team hasn’t been able to practice this past week because of players being out of town.

“I have 15 total girls this year, freshmen through seniors, and a lot of them have been out of town, so we just started practice this week,” Lindsey said. “We have been running two-a-days to try and get ready for the season and it has been going really well.”

Southwest Covenant competed in the Yukon High School scrimmage festival Thursday. Lindsey said she could see some areas that need improvement.

“We had a lot of nerves to start today,” she said. “We have put together as much as possible in a short-period of time, but our practices have been great.”

Last year, the Patriots had a strong year in Class 3A with a regional championship and a good performance in the state tournament, but this year Southwest Covenant will compete in Class 4A.

“I actually believe we will have a stronger team this year than we did last year, but we are moving up to 4A, so the competition will be tougher,” Lindsey said. “I believe a successful season for us would be to make to it to the state tournament. We have a solid, good team.”