Driver in fatal crash ordered to trial

A Piedmont man accused in a December crash that killed two area men has been ordered to stand trial.

Canadian County Special Judge Gary McCurdy ordered David Christopher Cochlin to stand trial on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 15 deaths Sean Matthew Tucker and Luke Cooper Ross.

McCurdy found there was sufficient evidence to believe Cochlin was responsible in the deaths of the two 19-year-old men.

The ruling came at the end of a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for July, but was delayed after Cochlin’s attorney requested a continuance because of a medical issue.

Cochlin is scheduled to be formally arraigned Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

His trial date is expected to be set at that time.

Cochlin, who owns a telecommunications company in Moore, allegedly was driving a 2017 Mercedes at speeds near 149 mph just moments before the vehicle struck a pickup in which Tucker and Ross were riding.

The Ford Ranger in which the two men were riding was pulling from a stop sign at NW 150 and Mustang Road, when the Mercedes slammed into it.

Authorities say the Mercedes was traveling at 106 mph when it hit the truck.

Both vehicles burst into flames.

According to court records, Cochlin had a blood alcohol level of .20 when it was tested after the crash. That is 2 ½ times the legal limit in Oklahoma.

Authorities also said Cochlin had tested positive for drugs in his system.

Cochlin, who could face up to life in prison if convicted, remains in the Canadian County jail. He is being held without bond.