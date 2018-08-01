Donahew, Josh Abbott Band to headline Rock the Route

Two popular Red Dirt bands have been announced as co-headliners for this year’s Rock the Route.

The annual concert is set for Aug. 30 and will be held on Route 66 between Fifth and Sixth streets in Yukon.

This year’s free concert will feature Casey Donahew and the Josh Abbot Band.

The opening act is the locally acclaimed band, The Damn Quails.

This is the third year for the Red Dirt music festival, which is held the Thursday before Labor Day.

The festival is sponsored by the city of Yukon and is a way to celebrate Route 66, which also is Main Street in Yukon.

Besides music, the festival will feature food trucks and a variety of activities.

Last year’s event drew thousands to downtown.

Donahew is well known in Oklahoma for his music, but has quickly gained a national following, the city said in a media release announcing the co-headliners.

Officials said Donahew’s shows often sell out.

“Powering those shows are his successful albums, which consistently land at the top of the iTunes sales charts as well as songs on the Texas radio charts,” the release states.

Donahew has released four independent albums, including 2011’s Double Wide Dreams, which debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Country Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard country chart.

It produced three No. 1 singles, including the title track.

Donahew’s latest CD, “Standoff,” has yielded five No. 1 singles: “Whiskey Baby,” “Small Town Love,” “Lovin’ Out of Control,” “Not Ready to Say Goodnight,” and “Loser.”

Meanwhile, the Josh Abbott Band will share the spotlight.

The band is one of the top acts in Texas music, winning four awards in the inaugural Texas Regional Radio Awards.

The group has landed three singles on the Billboard Hot County Songs chart and nabbed a Top 10 album with 2012’s “Small Town Family Dream,” and reached No. 12 with 2014’s “Tuesday Night.”

The Damn Quails will be the opening act.

The group started as weekly jam sessions between two Oklahoma songwriters that attracted the attention of others musicians.

The sessions drew a crowd and a “semi-stable” lineup was formed.

The band is well known in the area for its touring.

“The Damn Quails carry on the great Oklahoma tradition of songwriting that draws from countless genres and has produced many memorable songs, bands, singers and moments,” the city’s statement reads.

While the concert is free, there will be VIP passes available for $50 that will provide access to the best views, a dedicated beer tent and air-conditioned restrooms.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.

The concerts will begin at 6 p.m. and will end with a fireworks show at 11 p.m.