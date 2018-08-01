Crimson Creek has strong season

While the recent spike in temperatures may have dulled the numbers for the month of July, Crimson Creek Golf Course is still seeing an above-par summer for the number of rounds played.

“I think July will not be as good as June but that’s simply because June is a popular month for tournaments because it’s not as hot. The rounds typically fall off in July and then pick back up in August and September.

“That’s normal for any golf course. It’s still busy, but it slows down some (in July) due to the heat. We are steady in the morning, but it slows down in the afternoon and then picks back up in the evening,” said pro shop manager Kevin Armold.

June was a banner month for Crimson Creek in both rounds played and the number of carts checked out. The course had close to 500 more rounds played than in 2017 and over 400 more carts checked out.

“The rounds being played are up. We have been having more tournaments and the total number of rounds played from members, weekday and weekends are up. We had about a 20 percent increase in June over 2017,” said El Reno Assistant City Manager Matt Sandidge.

Part of the increase in rounds is due to the number of tournaments booked at Crimson Creek. According to Sandidge, each player in the tournament counts as a round played.

Armold said tournaments are a vital part of the course’s success. El Reno has hosted not only tournaments for El Reno High School’s baseball and golf programs but had one slated for the football program on Friday.

Crimson Creek has also hosted events for Yukon High School Alumni Association as well as Chamber of Commerce events for both Mustang and Yukon.

The oil and gas industry favors Crimson Creek as Cactus Drilling has held a big tournament there as well as the Hard Hats for Helping Hands.

“We have had more tournaments this year than we have had in recent years. It’s a good thing and it’s a must for us because it helps bring in more revenue,” said Armold.

In June, there were 2,509 rounds played at Crimson Creek, up from 2,045 for June 2017. There was a slight jump in member rounds played in June at 460, higher than the 444 in 2017.

Cart checkouts in June totaled 1,850, which was up from 1,434 in June 2017.

Sandidge said the overall shape of Crimson Creek has been a huge part in the jump of rounds.

“The golf course is looking really good right now. The fairways are greener than other courses and the greens are looking really good. We had a hard winter and that was tough on the golf course. But the crews have really shaped it up.

“We were worried in early spring that it was not going to green up, but we had some rain in late May and early June and that helped it come along nicely,” said Sandidge.

Armold agrees that course superintendent George Wisner and his team have made the course look appealing.

“The course is in really good shape and that is a big reason why the rounds are up,” said Armold.

Crimson Creek also remains in line with other courses in the immediate area as far as price. The highest 18-hole rate at Crimson Creek is on the weekend with a cart at $41. That price drops to $28 after 1 p.m. on the weekends.

Lake Hefner, Trosper and Earlywine golf courses in Oklahoma City charge $40 for the same weekend rate before noon, while Lincoln Park charges $42.

Crimson Creek’s closest competitor is the Golf Club at Surrey Hills, located on Northwest Highway inside Yukon city limits. Surrey Hills charges $40 on the weekend with cart.

“We are right in line but it’s hard to compare with all the other courses because we do offer different categories of rates. We will look at that again in the offseason and see how we compare to other courses,” said Sandidge.

Armold and Sandidge say Crimson Creek offers a different golfing experience than Surrey Hills, which has many holes that weave through the housing addition.

“We have such a unique setting out here. It’s only 18 holes, but we have the lake and you can come out here and make a day of it. I played a course in Ardmore last week called Lakeview and I spent about 90 percent of the time wondering where the lake was.

“When you are not the best golfer, like me, you are in the fairway but it’s usually the wrong one. I like a course where you can stretch out and play from the other fairway and still have a chance to have a decent hole,” said Sandidge.