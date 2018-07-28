Yukon’s top-30 current athletes Nos. 16-20 revealed

In a six-week series, I am unveiling my top-30 current athletes at Yukon High School.

I will release five per week counting down from 30.

Here are Nos. 16-20:

Alyssa Wilson, junior, girls golf and girls swimming

Alyssa Wilson is among the most underrated athletes at Yukon High School. Sometimes golf doesn’t create the biggest splash, but Wilson is making a big splash in girls golf across the state.

In her first two years in the Yukon girls golf program, Wilson has excelled not only as the top player for the Millerettes, but as one of the top up-and-coming players in the state.

When she is not sinking birdie putts, Wilson is in the swimming pool helping the Yukon swimming program grow and earn its stripes among state powers.

Look for Wilson to have a strong year this school year, both in the pool this winter as a swimmer and then on the golf course next spring, as she continues to climb the ladder on the links for Yukon.

Caimon McGee, senior, football and boys basketball

There is a strong contention around the Yukon football program that the Millers will have a strong defensive front this season with size, athleticism and experience leading the way.

One of those players will be senior defensive end Caimon McGee. McGee has been an integral part of the Yukon defense for the past two seasons and looks to shine as a senior for the Millers.

McGee has the rare combination of strength and speed that is vital when going up against some of the potent offenses in 6A-1. If Yukon’s defense is going to be as strong as they expect to be in 2018, they will need McGee to have a big year in the interior of the defensive line.

McGee also plays a role on the boys basketball team. Using his size and athleticism, McGee is tough to move around in the paint and gives the Millers strength near the basket.

Isaiah Auld, junior, boys swimming

Like Wilson, Isaiah Auld is among the most underrated athletes walking the halls at Yukon High School.

Auld competes in a sport that doesn’t get a lot of notoriety, but as one of the top young swimmers in the state, he is starting to create waves of his own.

Auld exploded onto the scene last year as a sophomore. Look for the young swimmers to continue to slice through the pool with increasing speed, as he becomes more comfortable with his technique.

Rylee Newport, senior, cheerleading

Rylee Newport has made a name for herself the past two summers at the University of Oklahoma Cheer Camp.

Newport excelled to All-American status this summer with her performance at the camp. The senior cheerleader is a co-captain on the squad this year.

Look for her to help lead the Yukon cheer squad with another good performance at the regional and another appearance at the state meet this school year.

Mallory Scott, senior, volleyball

Mallory Scott has been an imposing force for the Yukon volleyball team for the past two years and as a senior, she is expected to have her best year to date.

Scott is a versatile player, but she does most of her damage around the net with her height and athletic ability.

The senior volleyball player has a knack for hard spikes and is one of the best blockers in the area. The success of the Millerettes this fall will heavily depend on Scott’s ability to finish slams around the net and also continue her success on the defensive-side of the net.