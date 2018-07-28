Yukon looks to improve online utility, court payment options

Paying your water bill or your traffic ticket will soon become a bit easier in Yukon.

The Yukon City Council recently approved an agreement with Tyler Technology, based in Texas, to provide online bill payment services for Yukon utility customers.

Gary Cooper, the city’s director of technology services, said the new system is expected to be operational by this fall, and will allow customers to have access to their accounts with the click of a mouse.

Yukon’s current online payment system offers a portal to use a credit card to pay bills, but does not have a link to utility bills.

Cooper said customers must know their account number, as well as how much they owe, to pay their bills.

The new system will give customers access to their accounts through a secure username and password.

Cooper said customers will be able to view their bills, usage and history, as well as pay their bills.

A similar program will be used to pay municipal court bills.

The program is called Incode and is offered through Tyler Technology.

The city already users the company’s software to handle payroll, other human resources efforts, purchasing building permits as well as accounts payable and accounts receivable.

Cooper said the new system will be more user-friendly, even allowing customers to schedule payments.

“It gives the customer more control over their bills,” Cooper said.

There is a convenience fee for using the system of $3 per transaction, he said.

Several city council members have expressed concerns about online security, however, Cooper said that should not be a problem. Tyler will be responsible for handling security, and has a strong track record for safety.

Cooper said about 1,500 of the city’s 9,000 customers pay their bill using a credit card.

He also said customers can mail their payments or visit the city’s utility offices to pay their bills.

The program is expected to have a first-year cost of $6,500. That includes both the court and utility billing.

Subsequent years are expected to cost $4,800.