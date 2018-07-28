Yukon FFA Rodeo set for first weekend in August

The annual Yukon FFA Rodeo will take place Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 at the Yukon Round-Up Club Arena.

Gates and concessions will open at 6:30 p.m. both days with the rodeo starting at 8 p.m. both days.

Tickets are now available for purchase for $6 per day. To purchase a ticket, contact a Yukon FFA or 4-H member or visit Langston’s in Yukon.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate, but the cost will be $8.

The Yukon FFA Rodeo is an annual fundraiser for the Yukon Ag Booster Club. All proceeds benefit members of Yukon 4-H Club and Yukon High School FFA.

Rodeo T-shirts, Hats, and programs will be available for sale and there will a raffle going on for a Yeti Cooler with the name being drawn Saturday evening.

There will also be entertainment provided both days by Hank FM’s Hank Tank Rodeo Clown, Michael “Gooby” Smith and DJ Darryl Hendrix.

Yukon FFA officers and members will be on hand to talk about everything that FFA has to offer.

The rodeo events will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirl barrel racing, cowgirl breakaway roping and bull riding.

Many of the sponsors will be on hand at the two-day event. Here is a list of the Yukon FFA Rodeo sponsors:

-Hank FM

-Joe Cooper Ford

-P&K Equipment

-National Saddlery

-International Professional Rodeo Association

-10 West Main

-4V Animal Clinic

-Auto FX

-A-Z Towing

-Bank First

-Banner Co-op

-Blue and Gold

-Braum’s

-Cherie Logan- State Farm Insurance

-Chris’s Cars

-Cimarron Feed

-Curtis Ray

-Darrow Electric

-Garage Door Systems

-Grady’s Pub

-Green Chile Kitchen

-Halbert Auto Sales

-Joe’s Hand Cleaner

-Kent Gerring – State Farm Insurance

-Langston’s

-Little Joe’s Boots

-LPM Electric

-McLarens

-PODS

-Ross Feed and Seed

-Shriver Electric

-Sonic

-Tinker Federal Credit Union

-TMax Electrical Services

-War Hawk Legal

-Xclusive Collision and Towing

-Yukon Vac and Sew

-Yukon’s Best Car Wash