Gilmore, Morris compete at All-State

Yukon High School 2018 graduates Jaxen Gilmore and Studd Morris competed Wednesday in the 2018 All-State Games for the Large-School West All-State Wrestling Team at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.

Gilmore wrestled at 145 pounds for the West team, while Morris grappled at 113 pounds. Gilmore won the 6A 145-pound state championship as a senior last year, while Morris took second-place in the 6A 106-pound division.

Gilmore won his match 9-1 over the East team’s Austin Daniels from Jenks. Morris won his match 14-3 over Ada’s Carter Patterson.

The All-State matches were the final high school matches for the two Yukon graduates. Gilmore will now take his talents to Oklahoma City University on a wrestling scholarship and Morris will join the University of Oklahoma’s wrestling team as a gray shirt.