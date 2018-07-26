Woman faces weapons, drug charges

By Terry Groover

An area woman was arrested over the weekend and is facing more than 60 felony charges after officers searched her home and found dozens of weapons along with drugs, drug paraphernalia and money.

Christina Loral McNees, 25, is charged with 60 counts of possessing a firearm while in the commission of a felony. She also is charged with drug trafficking, possession of proceeds acquired through the sale of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police report, McNees was arrested at an Oklahoma City hotel after police conducted a search on the home she shares with her husband, Christopher Chad Pool.

During the search, authorities allegedly found a large quantity of weapons as well as about 79.5 grams of suspected marijuana and 66.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Gary Knight, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department, said authorities requested the search warrant after receiving a tip about drug activity in the 9200 block of SW 23 St.

Besides the guns and drugs, authorities also seized $5,789 believed to be the result of drug sales.

Pool was arrested at a residence in the 1200 block of SW 96 and faces similar charges.

Both have previous felony convictions.

McNees is being held in the Canadian County jail on $100,000 bail.

Pool is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County jail.