Volleyball releases its season schedule

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang volleyball has released its 2018 season schedule, which begins in just two weeks.

The Lady Broncos open the season against the Moore Lady Lions on Aug. 8 in the Mustang Event Center at 8 p.m.

Mustang will then travel to Norman to compete in the Norman Tournament on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 10-11). Before heading back to Norman on Aug. 14 to face Norman North.

Then, the Lady Broncos will take a week break before they take on Edmond Memorial on the road on Aug. 21 and then will head to Muskogee for a tournament on Aug. 24-25.

On Aug. 28 the Norman Lady Tigers will travel to Mustang for a 6 p.m. showdown with the Broncos. On the following Thursday (Aug. 30) Mustang will head north to face off with Stillwater.

The following week Mustang will face off with Putnam City on the road on Tuesday (Sep. 4) and then host Westmoore on Sep. 6.

Mustang will then have a busy week in the middle of September with two home games against Edmond Santa Fe on Sep. 11 and Southmoore on Sep. 13 before competing in the Moore Tournament Sep. 14-15.

During the week of Sep. 20-25, Mustang will hit the road for three games. The first being at Deer Creek (Sep. 20), second being in Midwest City (Sep. 24), and then Putnam City North on Sep. 25.

Mustang will round out the season with a home game against Edmond North on Sep. 27, then at Yukon on Oct. 2 before endind the regular season at home against Putnam City West for Senior Night, Oct. 4.