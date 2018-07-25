Yukon softball releases 2018 schedule

The Yukon softball team has released its 2018 schedule under first-year head coach Katy Hoke.

The Millerettes will compete in three scrimmage days prior to regular season.

Yukon will travel to Shawnee for a scrimmage festival at the Fire Lake Casino Softball Complex on Monday then host Bethany in a scrimmage at 9 a.m. Aug. 1.

The Millerettes will close their scrimmage schedule Aug. 3 with a festival at Mustang.

Yukon will open the regular season 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at home against Blanchard. The Millerettes will head east to Broken Arrow for a tournament Aug. 10 and 11.

The Millerettes then travel to Lawton for a 5 and 6:30 p.m. district double-header Aug. 13. Yukon returns home for a district match up with Westmoore at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14. They will play at Edmond Santa Fe at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 before heading to Southmoore for a tournament Aug. 17.

The following week, the Millerettes play in three district games with the first being at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Norman, the second being at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Midwest City and the third being at 6:30 p.m. Aug 23 vs. Moore.

Yukon closes the week on Aug. 25 with a tournament at Stillwater.

On Aug. 27, the Millerettes host Norman North at 6:30 p.m. and then host Putnam City at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28.

Yukon will hit the road the following week with a 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 match up at Putnam City and then at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 game at Westmoore.

The Millerettes play two home district games at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and Sept. 13 against Lawton and Midwest City. They will play in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Wild Horse Park in Mustang.

Yukon will then travel to Mustang to take on the Lady Broncos in a 5 and 6:30 p.m. double-header Sept. 17 before heading to Moore for a 6:30 p.m. district match up on Sept. 18. The Millerettes will then compete in the Edmond tournament Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

Yukon will close district play at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Edmond Santa Fe and then close the regular season with a 6:30 p.m. match up at Mustang.