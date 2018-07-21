Yukon’s top-30 current athletes Nos. 21-25 revealed

Over the next six weeks, I am releasing my top-30 current athletes at Yukon High School.

I will release five per week counting down from 30.

Here are Nos. 21-25:

Nate Moore, sophomore, tennis

Nate Moore was one of the top freshmen athletes at Yukon last year. The rising star took everyone by surprise on the tennis court and earned a spot in the starting rotation for Barney Moon’s varsity boys team.

Moore was the No. 2 single and made the most of his opportunity. He not only earned a trip to the state tournament but he placed in the No. 2 singles bracket.

This year, Moore will have more of a target on his chest as the No. 1 single and the competition will get tougher but look for the young tennis player to keep improving and turn some heads in the top bracket.

Cassidy Lee, senior, pom

Cassidy Lee earned All-American status this summer at the University of Oklahoma pom camp. She will be counted on to be a leader for the Yukon pom squad in its quest to qualify for state and national competitions this school year.

Yukon pom has a rich tradition of success. Look for Lee to be a key piece to the puzzle in another successful year for the Millerettes.

Noah Davis, senior, football

Noah Davis is the poster boy for what Jeremy Reed’s offense is all about. In the flex bone system, it’s vital to have a player who can go get you a couple of yards when you need it and Davis is that man for the Millers.

A year ago, he shared that responsibility with quarterback Perry Olsen, but with Olsen graduated, the responsibility falls on Davis’ shoulders and he is more than up for the challenge.

Look for Davis to have a big year in the backfield for Yukon this fall and to provide sound leadership as the Millers continue to climb the ladder in 6A-1.

Ashyln Bruce, senior, softball

In softball, one of the most important positions on the field is catcher. You will not find a successful softball team that does not have a strong catcher, and Yukon has one in Ashlyn Bruce.

Bruce commands the pitching staff for the Millerettes but she also directs the defense and makes sure that everyone knows what their responsibilities are on the next pitch.

Look for Bruce to have a strong senior year and to be one of the leaders on the Yukon softball team this fall.

Dakota Ward, senior, baseball

Dakota Ward is a reliable asset for Kevin James and company. The senior baseball player has had a strong career in the Miller baseball program and has made a name for himself over the past two seasons with his performances on the pitcher’s mound and at the plate.

Look for Ward to continue that success as a senior this spring and be a leader for the Millers as they try to get back to the state tournament.