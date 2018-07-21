Yukon selects new Main Street director

Yukon’s new director of its Main Street program is on the job and ready to help promote the community and its role on Route 66.

Vicki Davis began her duties Monday.

She joined the Yukon program after having spent two years serving as the downtown director for the city of Belmont, North Carolina, where she had provided leadership for downtown projects and events, and was involved in economic development efforts for three downtown districts.

Davis helped lead what she calls a nationally accredited Main Street America Program.

Prior to working in Belmont, she also served in similar roles in Lincolnton, North Carolina; Hinesville, Georgia; Davenport, West Des Moines and Osceola, Iowa.

Davis said she has significant experience, including grant writing, and has worked with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Davis is employed by the city of Yukon, which will provide her salary and benefits for three years.

Her salary is $55,673, according to information provided by the City of Yukon

“I am excited to be here,” she said Tuesday when she was introduced to the city council.

Assistant City Manager Tammy Kretchmar said the city received several very good applications, but Davis’s stood out.

Davis moved to Oklahoma in May to be near her children, who live in Moore.

She said her love for history and culture will serve her well in her role in Yukon.

“My passion is history and culture. I started in a small community, and had already been doing things such as being director of our community theater and doing musicals, programming and pageantry, “ she said. “They asked me to get involved in the Main Street program and it wasn’t long before my background in business kicked in for downtown development.”

Davis said she is passionate about the Main Street program and downtown development, and will use that as a way to re-energize the Yukon program.

“I want to groom relationships with businesses, and to find out what is important to our business community downtown, and to our residents and citizens as a whole,” she said.

Davis said the idea is to get everyone involved.

“Main Street is a comprehensive approach. It is not anything that one person does, and it isn’t anything that is done once. It is an incremental, comprehensive and ongoing approach. It cannot work without the community as a whole supporting the effort,” she said.

Yukon’s Main Street program has been in limbo for more than a year because it did not have a permanent director.

The state program requires participants to have at least a part-time director, preferably someone on staff full time.

Davis said her goal is to move Yukon’s program from an associate Main Street program to a full-time program.

While it will not happen overnight, Davis said Yukon has the tools and the history to make it happen.

“When you capitalize on the cultural heritage that is unique to a community and the fabric you find in the buildings and the uniqueness of the history of the people who have been associated with the history of Yukon, that will stand alone, be unique and will attract businesses, and will attract people to visit whether it is for a day, or for a lifetime,” she said.