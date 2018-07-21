Benge looks to lead Yukon volleyball to new heights

Yukon senior volleyball player Sidney Benge said she wants people to remember her as a person who was a good leader but led in a positive way.

She will get that chance this fall when the Millerettes take to the court in August for live matches to open the 2018 season.

Benge, along with several of her teammates, dedicated the offseason to preparing their bodies and minds for the rigors of a high school volleyball season.

“We have been doing Fitwerks/Crossfit in the offseason to get ready,” Benge said. “The offseason has been good. We have been lifting weights and working out a lot and since we started two-a-days this week, those also have been going well.”

On top of the rigorous workout routine Benge and her teammates have employed this year they have also been playing club volleyball.

Benge plays competitively for Charge in the spring semesters. She will play one more competitive season before turning her sights to the college ranks.

With preseason practice opening earlier this week, Benge said the team looks hungry and excited throughout the first couple of days.

“The team looks good,” Benge said. “We all have a good attitude. We have focused our time and effort to getting to the state tournament and making a run.”

The Yukon volleyball program is still in its infancy when compared to other high school volleyball programs across the state, but the Millerettes have been taking a step in the right direction each year.

“The next step is to make it to state and going deep in the state tournament,” Benge said. “We have added more to what we do as a program this year. We have a lot of seniors. We need to have a better record during the regular season and work as a team.”

Individually, Benge said she has set goals for herself for her final year with Yukon.

“I want to have a 2.3 passer rating,” Benge said. “One thing I have learned from my previous years is that being a leader doesn’t mean you should talk down to people. You need to lift others up to get the most out of them. You have to give 100 percent in everything you do. We haven’t talked about it as a team yet, but hosting a regional would be special as a senior.”

After her time at Yukon is complete, Benge said she wants to play collegiate volleyball and wants to follow the path of her older brother Garrett, who played junior college baseball, Division I baseball and is now working his way through the minor leagues as a professional.

“I have learned a lot from Garrett by watching him go through everything he has gone through to get where he is at,” Benge said. “I learned to never stop growing as person and to never give up.”

Benge has been playing volleyball since she was in seventh grade and said it was love at first sight. She has been a Yukon Public Schools lifer. She attended Skyview Elementary.

When she is done with volleyball, Benge said she wants to turn her athletic career into the medical field. She wants to focus on dermatology because she says it’s fascinating.