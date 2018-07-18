‘Know what to do,’ Yukon officer urges

“Anything you can do to make yourself safe and to make sure you get home safe, that’s a win,” said Master Sgt. Scott Franklin.

Franklin, a school resource officer with more than 28 years of experience, including 18 years in Yukon, said making sure everyone remains safe in an active-shooter situation is a priority.

Franklin was the guest speaker Thursday at the Yukon Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon. His focus was on safety in the workplace.

Recent active-shooter situations, including a shooting at a newspaper office in Maryland, along with more historic incidents such as Columbine High School and the Edmond Post Office shooting, have brought concerns to the forefront.

“My goal today is to empower you. Know what your rights are. No one has to be a victim. No one has the right to be a victim,” Franklin told the packed room.

In Yukon, officers utilize what is known as the ALICE method. That stands for Alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

“Know what to do if something bad happens. Something bad could happen. It’s not planned, at least not on our part,” he said.

He also pointed out that people should be aware of their surroundings, know where exits are located and to be conscious of anything that doesn’t feel right.

“The people who commit these crimes, they woke up this morning and they knew what they planned on doing. You didn’t wake up this morning to be part of their plan. Let’s not help them out,” Franklin said.

The ALICE method is used in all 50 states and more than 1,700 businesses are training in the method.

When an active-shooter situation arises, Franklin said there generally five possible outcomes. Those include the suspect surrendering, the suspect running away, the suspect forcing the officer’s hand, they can take action against themselves or they can force a hostage situation.

While the hostage situation is the least acceptable, it does give officers time to negotiate.

Active-shooter incidents usually last less than 12 minutes, Franklin said.

“If you see something that doesn’t look right, let us know. Don’t ever hesitate or apologize for calling us. … Don’t discard your sixth sense. By all means, let somebody know,” he said.