Authorities investigate after infant dies

The death of a seven-month-old baby, who was found unresponsive at a Canadian County daycare, is under investigation.

Oklahoma City Police identified the baby as Sterling Michael Gerber. He died late last week at Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City after having been rushed to the facility July 11.

According to a police report, officers responded to Legacy Academy Daycare, 701 N. Cemetery Road, following reports that the child was found unresponsive on the floor of the facility.

The report states that the child was suffering from a global anoxic brain injury from lack of oxygen. However, the cause of the injury is unclear.

At the time, the child was propped up on what is known as a boppy, which is a pillow used to assist in feeding.

The infant’s parents told police that the child was acting normal when they dropped him off at the daycare at 8:30 a.m.

According to the report, employees said the child was acting fussy while taking his bottle, but eventually went to sleep.

An employee said she went to check on other children and when she returned noticed that Sterling was not breathing.

Officer Megan Morgan, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department, said officers are investigating the circumstances of the child’s death. Results of an autopsy are pending.