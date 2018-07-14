Yukon’s top-30 current athletes Nos. 26-30 released

Over the next six weeks, I am going to release my top-30 current athletes at Yukon High School.

I will release five per week counting down from 30.

Here are Nos. 26-30:

Antonio Washington, senior, football and boys track and field

Antonio Washington burst onto the scene as a junior last year in the second half against Mustang. The speedy running back gave the Broncos everything they wanted but the hole was too big for the Millers to climb once they brought Washington in off the bench.

Look for Washington to have a big year as a senior both in football and boys track and field. He will be featured in Jeremy Reed’s offensive attack as a running back and in the slot.

In the flex bone system that Reed runs at Yukon, it’s important to have a player who can get to the edge and stretch the defense and Washington will be that guy for the Millers.

Even though Washington’s No. 1 sport is football, look for him to have an impact on the boys track and field team this spring as well. His raw speed will make him a threat in sprint races.

Kole Frederick, junior, boys track and field

Kole Frederick is one of the most underrated athletes at Yukon High School. He has made a name himself in the hurdles races and looks to continue that success into his junior year.

Frederick had a strong sophomore season last spring but expect the sprinter to make even more strides and have a stellar end to his solid career at Yukon.

Corbin Gordon, senior, wrestling

Corbin Gordon had a strong season as a junior last year after qualifying for the state tournament. Look for Gordon to have an even better year as a senior.

If the Yukon grappler can make the necessary strides, he will have a great chance at placing at the state tournament.

Bre Johnson, senior, softball

With Breley Webb graduated and moved on to the college ranks, Bre Johnson will step into the pitcher’s circle for the Yukon softball team this year.

Johnson saw action in the circle in relief of Webb as a junior but this year. She also will be an anchor for the Millerette program in the batting lineup with Chyenne Factor and other hitters in the middle of the lineup graduating last year.

Look for Johnson to flourish as a key piece to the puzzle in her senior year.

Meya Case, sophomore, girls basketball

Meya Case was a pleasant surprise for the Yukon girls basketball program last year as a freshman. Look for the young guard to have an even bigger sophomore season after spending a full year in the program under Roy Wyckoff.

Case had a strong ability to get to the rim and finish but if she can get more consistent with her outside shot, she could take the next step in her development.