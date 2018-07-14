Yukon wraps up 7-on-7 sessions

Yukon may be known as a “running” team when it comes to offensive football, but this summer the Millers used four 7-on-7 sessions to sharpen their passing attack.

The Millers completed their final 7-on-7 session Tuesday at Miller Stadium. They had four sessions with the first taking place at Putnam City, the second at Edmond Memorial and the third and fourth at Yukon.

“It went well,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We were efficient in the passing game. It’s a great learning tool, we were better this summer than we were last summer and we had no injuries this summer.”

Despite the running game getting the majority of the reps for the Yukon offense, Reed said he wants his passing game to have better execution this fall.

“I thought we were sharp early in the sessions and then relaxed a little later,” Reed said. “It’s important to be disciplined and focused out here because that’s how you get better. I thought we made strides. We were able to look at several different things that will help us in the passing game.”

Yukon has two more weeks of Miller Iron summer workouts. The Millers will host the annual Lift-A-Thon on July 30 at Miller Stadium and open practice Aug. 6.