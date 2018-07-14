Reed adds four coaches to Yukon staff

Yukon head football coach Jeremy Reed has added four assistant coaches to his staff for the 2018 season.

Reed is bringing Josh Cawyer as a wide receivers coach, Kevin Ray as a defensive quality control and defensive line coach, Bradyn Meyer as an outside linebackers coach and Logan Thomas as an inside linebackers coach.

Cawyer comes to Yukon after being the head football coach at Wewoka High School last year.

“Josh was looking to advance his career up through the ranks from small-school football to large-school,” Reed said. “He will also teach at the high school.”

Ray comes to Yukon after coaching 32 years in Texas at the high school level. He will also teach at the high school

Meyer comes to Yukon as a Yukon High School alum. He played college football at Baker University in Kansas City.

Thomas comes to Yukon from Edmond Memorial and he will also teach at the high school.

“Logan was also in charge of the INFC program in Edmond, which will help us a lot since we are starting that up here in Yukon,” Reed said.

Reed said he is pleased with the coaches he has added and his current coaching staff he has heading into the 2018 season.

“They are good additions,” Reed said. “One thing I believe is important when it comes to having a successful football program is continuity in the coaching staff. We have a special coaching staff, a special group of men that cherish the right things. We are happy with the guys we were able to bring in and happy that we were able to keep the core of our staff intact.”