Tate Picklo ranks as nation’s 51st best wrestler in his class

By BRODY FELDMAN

Contributing Writer

Mustang wrestling had an individual break into the top 100 of his class.

Incoming sophomore Tate Picklo finished his freshman season with a 33-3 record and a runner-up finish at the state tournament.

“It was just a testament to his hard work and how much he has been putting in. It was just one of those things that assures us that he is going in the right direction,” said head coach Brian Picklo.

This summer has been a good one for Picklo. He has competed for Team Oklahoma in freestyle and Greco in the cadet age group.

In Spokane, Washington, earlier this summer, Picklo finished undefeated in freestyle and lost one match in Greco to the world team member.

With his successful freshman season and summer, Picklo finds himself ranked as the 51st best wrestler in his class.

“I was actually pretty stoked about it. I was sitting at church and got a Twitter notification from one of the dads whose kid is also on the list. So, after church, I got on Flo and saw that it was legit,” Picklo said.

That isn’t good enough for Picklo just like everyone else, he wants to be ranked number one in the world and he is going to continue to work as hard as possible to get to that position.

“Obviously during this Fargo tournament –that is a big one and depending on how I do there, I will just be moving up steps,” he said. “Because 51st isn’t the highest place on there, I have 50 more spots to move up to be where I want to be.”

This weekend he travels to Fargo, North Dakota, in search of a national championship, which would more than likely slingshot him up in the rankings.

With an individual from Mustang now on the top 100 list, it just pushes the other wrestlers because they see that it is possible. Coach Picklo imagines that he will have a few more wrestlers named to a top 100 list in the near future.

“It gives the other kids a little more incentive to go ‘heck we have a kid that is ranked in the top of the country. Let’s go we need more kids ranked in the top of the country,’” Picklo said. “They see this, and they realize that being one of the top in the country isn’t an outlandish goal. We want to be a state championship team but now we can start hunting national championships as well.”