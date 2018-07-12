Hagan steps down, leaving five council seats on next city ballot

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Staff Writer

Five of seven seats on the Mustang City Council will be up for election next year.

This unusual circumstance came because two council members are appointed and a third member will be appointed soon.

The upcoming appointment is due to the resignation of Linda Hagan.

Hagan, who served on the Mustang City Council for nearly 26 years, resigned for health reasons.

Appointed council members serve until the city’s next election.

The appointed council members are DeAnna Pratt, who represents Ward I, and Darrell Noblitt, who represents Ward VI.

Two council seats are in their normal election cycle.

They are the seats for Ward II, held by Josh Leete, and for Ward IV, held by Terry Jones.

The council is seeking applications to fill Hagan’s seat.

Hagan served on council in two different spans over more than a quarter century.

Council members sang Hagan’s praises at last week’s council meeting.

“Linda, you’re an awesome lady, and we’re going to miss you,” Mayor Jess Schweinberg said.

Applicants must be citizens who have live in Ward 5 for at least one year. The ward lies between State Highway 152 and SW 89th Street and east of Czech Hall Road to just past Mustang Road.

The new council member will serve until the city’s general election next year, when voters will choose someone to complete the term. The term ends in 2020.

Applicants should include their address and state how long they have lived there.

The deadline for applying by mail or through hand delivery is 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17.

The address is City of Mustang, 1501 N. Mustang Road, Mustang, OK 73064, Attn: Lisa Martin, City Clerk.

The council expects to vote on the applications at its Sept. 4 meeting, and the new council member will take office immediately, City Manager Timothy Rooney said.

Next year’s city election will be in two phases, City Clerk Lisa Martin said.

In February, an election will be held for seats with more than two candidates.

In April, an election will be held for seats with two candidates.

If there is only one candidate for a seat, that candidate is elected automatically.