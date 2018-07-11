Yukon cheerleaders have strong showing at NCA camp

The Yukon High School cheer team competed in the National Cheer Association Speed Camp from June 11-13 at the University of Oklahoma.

The focus of the camp is on stunts and tumbling and to improve skills and to focus on new skills each cheerleader uses throughout the year on the sidelines at sporting events and in state and national competitions.

The Yukon varsity team has 18 members, led by team captains and seniors Piper Bjerk and Rylee Newport, along with seniors Madison Browning and Conli Lodes.

The Yukon freshmen team consists of nine members led by captains Chelsea Grimes and Dacee Bowers.

The varsity had 13 cheerleaders nominated for All-American, while all nine on the freshmen squad were nominated for All-American.

Eight of those 13 were selected as All-Americans, including Lodes, Newport, Kinlee Bell, Kaitlynn Strong, Sutton Demuth, Emily Koon, Kayli Newport and Olivia Hignite.

Yukon earned the top spot in the team stunt group against more than 20 teams at the camp. The cheer squad earned a big win to compete at the NCA National Competition this January in Dallas. Yukon won the 2016 national championship at the NCA National Competition.

Top Gun Stunt Awards went to Bjerk, Newport, Browning and Savannah Curry.

Bjerk and Newport were offered NCA staff applications to work as an NCA staff members next summer.

Outside of the NCA camp, Bjerk, Newport and Browning received the Character Counts Award presented by Eskridge Honda.

The Yukon cheer squad will compete in the High School Regional Competition on Sept.15 for a chance to qualify for the state competition in Tulsa.

On top of cheering on the sidelines for multiple Yukon sporting events and participating in numerous competitions, the Yukon cheer team will volunteer its time with Santa’s Toy Shoppe among other community service activities throughout the school year.