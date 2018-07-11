Vernon Turner to transfer from Oklahoma

By Michael Kinney

Contributing Writer

Just over a month after finishing up his first season of collegiate track at the University of Oklahoma, Vernon Turner dropped a bombshell on social media. The freshman from Yukon announced via Twitter Wednesday that he was leaving the Sooners program after just one season.

“It has been a good ride at OU, but unfortunately some things didn’t work out, with that being said I am transferring, please respect my decision,” read Turner’s Twitter account.

The announcement comes just weeks after Turner placed sixth overall in the men’s high jump at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Turner was not happy with his performance.

“If you are jumping big throughout the year, it matters,” Turner said. “But when it matters, you need to be able to jump those heights in meets where it actually matters. That is the main thing I took away, which is no matter how good you do all year, that last meet is the only one that matters.”

During the regular season, Turner set a new personal record of 7-7.75 indoor and hit 7.5.75 during the outdoor portion. Both would have won him NCAA titles at both the indoor and outdoor championships.

Turner was also a first-team All-Big 12 and first-team All-American during the indoor season during his freshman campaign.

Yet, some of Turner’s comments directly after the NCAA meet showed his displeasure in some aspects of his season.

“I wouldn’t say it was a successful year,” Turner said. “I would say it’s something to start to build on. We can only go up from here.”

Turner has not announced where he will be transferring to yet.

At Yukon High School, Turner was a two-time Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Track and Field Player of the Year (2016, 2017) and won the 6A state title in the high jump three consecutive years.

Turner also owns the NFHS high jump record of 7-foot-6, which he set in April of 2017.