New hotel is proposed for Yukon

Plans for a four-story hotel to be located in the Westend Pointe district of Yukon appear to be moving forward.

Members of both the Yukon board of adjustments and the planning commission on Monday approved requests from Manish Patel for a proposed Avid Hotel that would be located at 1609 Westend Pointe.

The hotel would be directly behind the Holiday Inn Express, which also is owned by Patel.

Patel said Monday he hopes to break ground on the 46,000-square-foot hotel in September, with completion expected about a year later.

Monday, Patel received approval for a height variance from the board of adjustments that allows the building to exceed the city’s 35-foot limit. The hotel is expected to be about 65-foot in height.

In addition, the planning commission approved requests for a zoning change from C-3, which is a restricted commercial district, to C-5, which is an automotive and commercial recreation district.

The panel also approved the permanent plat and allowed the abandonment of an easement.

All of the changes must be approved by the city council. It will be August before those recommendations can be considered, said Mitchell Hort, the director of development services.

Patel said the 96-unit project is a new product offered by the Intercontinental Hotel Group. The first hotel under that brand is expected to open in September near Quail Springs Mall.

Patel said about 120 licenses have been issued.

The Yukon hotel is expected to be among the first to open.

Patel owns several hotels in the Oklahoma City metro area, and said this felt like the right fit for Yukon.

“We’re doing OK in Yukon, and this is the right location. We have had 10 years of history with the Holiday Inn Express and we know what we are doing. Yukon is still growing and we felt Yukon could use another hotel,” he said.

Patel said the hotel will offer slightly smaller rooms with higher-end amenities. He also said the room rates are expected to be 10 to 15 percent lower than at Holiday Inn Express.

“It is a product for transient travelers. It is geared toward day-to-day stays,” Patel said. “They (IHG) are creating a brand that is a little lower price target.”

He estimated the project will cost around $9 million.

Patel said he chose to keep the hotel in Yukon rather than Oklahoma City for a reason.

“The city has been good to us. We’re doing well, and it’s a good market. I’d rather do something in a smaller market,” Patel said.