Brianna Green lets her performance do her talking in motocross

Yukon native Brianna Green, 17, is proving that it doesn’t matter whether you’re male or female you can compete at the highest level in motocross.

Brianna qualified for the Amateur National Motocross Championship, which will be held in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee July 30 through Aug. 4.

“I was super excited. I don’t even know how to explain it, I was just so full of joy – it was like I could cry, but I was just happy and ready to get training,” Brianna said.

Her journey began when she was young and her neighbor introduced her to riding at the lake and in Blanchard just for fun.

The ride time that she enjoyed with her neighbor turned into the own bike for Christmas and the love for the sport has grown ever since.

“I think it is awesome. Any girl that can pull this off definitely has my respect,” said Brianna’s mother, Kristine Green.

Motocross is a male-dominant sport, and Green knows that, but she doesn’t let that stop her from competing at her highest level every time she gets on her bike.

“It is hard, but you just have to work harder so you can beat the boys,” Brianna said. “Yeah, I try to ride more than twice a week, keep myself in shape and go to school.”

Brianna understands that she has to work harder, longer and more frequently than her male counterparts if she is going to really give them a run for their money.

The motocross world is a tight-knit family that helps each other and enjoys spending time with each other at the track.

Her biggest goal for when she gets to Tennessee is to finish in the top 20 of the race.

“There are 1,500 kids worldwide that make it to the Loretta Lynn’s race and she is one of the 1,500,” Kristine said.

When Green and her family head to Tennessee, they know that they will be met by many friends at the track ready to help each other have the best chance to succeed.

But before the Green family heads to Tennessee, they need the help of the community. It is going to cost the family thousands of dollars to get to Hurricane Mills, eat, fuel the bike and much more.

They are asking the community to come out and support Brianna and her push to a national championship while getting their car cleaned at Cycle Gear, 2717 Northwest Expressway, in Oklahoma City on July 21.