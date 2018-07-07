Yukon well represented at annual awards event

Yukon was a big winner recently at the Frontier Country Marketing awards banquet, with three businesses and the city winning first-place awards.

Among the winners was the city of Yukon, which brought home the award for outstanding publication for its Christmas in the Park brochure.

Three other winners included the Yukon Veterans Museum for outstanding exhibit, The Lokal for outstanding restaurant and One Faith Boutique for outstanding locally-owned business.

Jenna Roberson, a spokesperson for the city of Yukon, said she was pleased with the outcome.

“We are so excited to have Yukon represented so well. It is one thing for the city to win something, but it’s nice to see our businesses starting to win things as well. It really means that Yukon is becoming a tourist destination,” Roberson said.

She also pointed out that all three local businesses help draw people to Yukon.

“It really was a blessing that they won. I think it is wonderful they won,” she said.

As for the veterans’ museum, Roberson said the facility is growing in both reputation and exhibits.

Richard Cacini, who is curator for the museum, said he was surprised when the organization was selected as this year’s winner.

“I am amazed. We won, and that’s great. They recognized the museum as a good museum. Hopefully, we will have more people coming in,” he said.

In recent weeks, the museum has received a number of new donations to be placed on exhibit. Among them is a 1936 poster calendar board.

“It is in prime condition,” Cacini said.

They also recently received a saddle that dates to the Civil War.

“I’m getting stuff in that is unbelievable,” Cacini said.

The museum also has recently received ration cards that includes the tokens that were used as change.

“We’re very happy to have partaken in the competition and we’re very happy to have won,” Cacini said.

Meanwhile, Laura Davis, the owner of One Faith Boutique, said while the four-year-old business received the award, it was actually a way to honor God.

“This is God’s business. It is nothing we’ve done, for sure. I can’t be surprised by what he does anymore,” Davis said.

The boutique features a variety of women’s clothing, as well as t-shirts for both men and women.

It also offers accessories, jewelry, home goods and some items for younger girls, Davis said.

“While we are fixing your outside, what we are really doing is working on the inside,” Davis said, pointing out that her shop frequently provides scriptures as well as a place for people to pray.

“We wanted to be a place where moms could go and have a good time. It is a great atmosphere,” she said. “We’re like a little family.”

Davis said the honor belongs to God.

“It is God’s honor, and that is what makes me happy,” she said.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Lokal was honored for outstanding restaurant.

The restaurant has been in business for just over a year and already has expanded twice, including a recent relocation.

It is owned by Scott Condict and features local cuisine, including the extremely popular deep-fried deviled eggs.

The new location, which is about 100 yards west of their previous spot in 10 West Main, draws a crowd most nights.

It is about 4,800-square-feet.

Recently, Condict said his concept is to give his customers a taste of Oklahoma.

“We want them to get the local feel. How much more perfect can you get than to be in the heart of Oklahoma, along Route 66, and by the historic flour mill? It is the perfect location for what I wanted to do,” he said.