Robert Alvarez wins annual Freedom Fest Hot Dog-Eating Contest

He may not be Joey Chestnut, but Yukon resident Robert Alvarez took home the 2018 Freedom Fest Hot Dog-Eating Contest championship Wednesday.

Alvarez, 37, devoured nine hot dogs and beat nine other contestants in the five-minute competition at Yukon Chisholm Trail Park.

World champion Joey Chestnut set a new world record earlier in the day after eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Alvarez may not be quite up to Chestnut’s level, but he was pleased with his performance.

“It was the first time I have ever done anything like this,” Alvarez said. “I didn’t think I was going to eat more than three before we started.”

Alvarez and his family are new to the Yukon area. They have lived in Yukon for two months after moving from Oklahoma City. They were attending their first Freedom Fest when he decided to compete in the contest.

“I felt like I could have done more,” Alvarez said. “I guess the guy that won last year ate 13, so I am planning on definitely coming back next year and defending my title.”

The 2018 Freedom Fest Hot Dog-Eating Contest was sponsored by KXY 96.1 Oklahoma’s Country Legend. Co-host Bill Reed announced the event.