Cherry Bomb Triathalon draws young athletes

The Cherry Bomb Triathalon had 47 participants this year, according to Tim Rhodes, who coordinated the event.

That number is one less than the record, set several years ago.

The top finishers in each division are:

GIRLS 8-9

Avery Davis, 8:50 Bella Christy, 9:12 Lydia Greiner, 9:14

Boys 8-9

Jace Reed, 7:23 Sam Henderson, 7:24 Cade Rush, 7:37

Girls 10-11

Emily Caldwell, 15:58 Maggie Henson, 20:55 Bella Fontenot, 20:56

Boys 10-11

Seth Greiner, 14:53 Tate Rose, 15:38 Jagger Weaver, 17:15

Girls 12-13

Cassidy Burris, 21:03 Harper Barlow, 23:18 Cecilia Kuhn, 25:22

Boys 12-13