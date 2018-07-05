Chamber to provide new teacher bags

The Mustang Chamber will provide 175 new teacher bags for the new school year.

“With two new schools opening in our school district, we will have many new teachers and staff to welcome,” Chamber President and CEO Renee Peerman said.

The new schools are Meadow Brook Intermediate School (serving fifth- and sixth-graders) on S.W. 15th Street west of Czech Hall Road and Riverwood Elemen-

tary School on S.W. 44th Street east of Czech Hall Road.

Distributing the bags is an important tradition to continue, Peerman said.

“It is an opportunity for chamber member businesses to introduce themselves to those who are new to the community and might need their services,” she said.

Past donations have included T-shirts, notepads, pens, highlighters, tote bags, earphones, rulers, eyeglass repair kits, gift cards and coupons for free and discounted services.

To participate, contact the chamber office at 376-2758. Items should be received by July 31.