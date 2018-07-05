Band boosters’ work gives every student a chance to participate

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

The Mustang Band Boosters Association is focused on making sure that money doesn’t stand in the way of any student participating in marching band.

The organization has launched the “Sponsor a Nightrider” fundraising program.

“We’ve always been committed to helping kids who need help, but we’re making raising money for this more of a focus this year,” Boosters President Doug Loyd said.

The club raises $400 per band member each year, and parents who are able to pay provide the remainder of the 1,100 cost.

“Plenty of parents can afford to pay, but there are many who can’t,” Loyd said. “My focus is on making sure their children can participate.”

Sponsor a Nightrider is seeking support from businesses and individuals as a supplement to the variety of other ways the Boosters raise money.

Loyd and Director of Bands Ryan Edgmon spoke about Sponsor a Nightrider at last week’s Mustang Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The club raises from $100,000 to $125,000 a year.

This year, it’s seeking a $25,000 bank loan so it can make improvements on its existing semi-trailer and purchase a second semi-trailer.

The fund-raising includes:

Running concession stands at all home football games

Taking its funnel cake truck to events in the area

Selling fireworks for the Fourth of July

Operating two band-related events

One of the events is the Drum Corps International in the Heartland competition, which will be held at Mustang High School Stadium on July 24.

DCI features musicians between the ages of 18 and 22 who tour the country.

“Anyone who loves music and theatrics should come,” Loyd said.

The second event that helps the Boosters raise money is the Nightrider Invitational, which will be held Oct. 6 this year.

The Booster make money from entry fees and concessions through the invitational, which brings 17 to 18 high school bands to Mustang.

The fund-raising will help the Nightriders travel in-state competitions and to a national band competition in Indianapolis in November.

Loyd has been a member of the Booster since his daughter, Summer, joined the Nightriders as freshman.

She’s graduating this year, so this will be Loyd’s final year as the club president.

“It’s been fun to see the band start out working on a new show each August and watch it develop into a polished performance by November,” he said.

“It’s also great getting to work with the other parents and the band members.”