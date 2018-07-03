Yukon wrestlers impress at OSU Team Camp

The Yukon wrestling team took their talents to Stillwater last week and competed in the Oklahoma State University Team Camp.

Miller coach Joe Schneider said he was pleased with his team’s efforts.

“It was a great learning experience,” Schneider said. “We had very good competition from many different schools. The guys battled in some tough situations. I was proud of our younger guys for stepping up and rising to the occasion. Chance Bailey had a 13-2 record and had some great matches that really helped our team earn the success we received.”

Other notable performers from the OSU camp were Ashton Aldridge with a record of 14-2, Kylon Burgert at 16-3, Wallace Tilley at 17-4 and Noah Hanscom at 6-1. Hanscom had to leave the camp early for a family vacation.

“We are very excited for our younger guys coming up and the determination they showed this week,” Schneider said. “They are going to do some great things in the next couple of years for Yukon wrestling.”

Connor Columbus had a record of 10-5, Kyler Chapparo had a record of 8-7, Lane Parks went 9-8 and Toby Gilbert finished 9-7.