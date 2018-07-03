All five Yukon senior pom members named All-American

The Yukon pom squad participated in the University of Oklahoma Pom Camp June 4 through June 7. The girls won first place with their home routine. All five seniors were named to the All-American team. Those seniors include (front row from left) Ashlyn Creach, Addison Meziere, Cassidy Lee, Paige Clark and August Bell. Second row: Liky Ruzicka, Kayla Goodigion, Trinity Benson, Camdyn Terry and Makenna Bell. Third row: Kristina Abernathy, Snow Forth, Brit Bogle and Maddie Bourne. Back row: Taylor Cline, Kensey Cline, Addison Bodine, Paisley Huffines and Gracie Rundle. Photo/Courtesy