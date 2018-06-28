Local races lead to runoff opportunities

As expected, voters will return to the polls in August to decide the final nominees for virtually every race in Canadian County.

There were a few exceptions, however.

Incumbent County Treasurer Carolyn Leck won another term in office in Tuesday’s election.

She carried more than 66 percent of the vote, topping her deputy, Audre Knott, and Marti Bold, who works in the banking industry.

Leck received 13,043 votes, while Bold received 3,342, and Knott received 3,327 votes.

Because there were no Democratic candidates for the office, Leck was re-elected.

“I was overwhelmed. I was in tears a lot. They were happy tears,” Leck said.

Because there were three candidates for the seat, Leck said she had expected to face one of the opponents in a runoff, and was surprised when that need never materialized.

“This means I get to finish what I started,” Leck said.

Meanwhile, District 1 County Commissioner Marc Hader advanced to the Nov. 6 general election after defeating Wesley Higgins, in what initially was a close race.

Hader, 54, carried almost 58 percent of the vote with 4,208 votes. Higgins received 3,051 votes.

Higgins had led most of the night, but Hader saw a huge vote swing in a just a couple of precincts, including his home precinct in Surrey Hills.

“I am always honored to receive their votes. I’ve worked very hard and knocked on thousands of doors,” Hader said.

He also pointed out that he hopes to continue working to modernize the office and the county, while continuing to build roads and bridges.

“We are the fasted growing county in the state. We’ve got challenging decisions to make about what we are going to do. There are difficult challenges on the horizon,” Hader said.

He also said he appreciated Higgins.

“I think it is healthy for the citizens to have options. It’s healthy for me, in the role of an elected official, to come up for review. Wes came forward and felt there were things that needed to be done. I’m glad the people had a chance to look at that today,” Hader said.

Hader will face Libertarian Marcus Hall, of Piedmont, in the general election.

Meanwhile, incumbent Stephanie Bice easily won the Republican nomination for State Senator District 22.

Bice, who is completing her first term in office, carried more than 73 percent of the vote against Leslie NesSmith.

Bice, who lives in Oklahoma City, received 6,096 votes in Canadian County compared to NesSmith’s 2,235.

Overall, she received 11,168 votes, or 73 percent, compared to NesSmith’s 4,087.

Contacted Wednesday, Bice said she was surprised by the results.

“I didn’t know what to expect. It is very different than the first race,” she said.

Bice said she was an unknown four years ago, but now has a voting records that voters can scrutinize.

“I am very thankful for the voters of District 22 for choosing me as the Republican nominee,” she said.

She will face Democrat William Andrews in November.

In House District 41, which covers parts of northern Canadian County, there will be a runoff between Denise Crosswhite Hader and Roxanne Pollard.

Pollard carried 3,060 votes, or almost 37 percent of the vote, compared to Crosswhite Hader’s 2,474 votes, which was almost 30 percent.

They will meet in the Aug. 28 runoff election for the Republican nomination.

The winner of that race will face the winner of the Democratic runoff, which will be between Sara Peterson and Jennie Scott. Peterson received 1,355 votes, or 39.11 percent of the vote while Scott received 1,308 votes or 37.75 percent.

In House District 43, Jay Steagall, who is in the military and currently deployed to the Middle East, will face Crystal Duncan, a school teacher. The two received the most votes in a four person Republican primary.

Steagall received 2,114 votes, or 33.73 percent, while Duncan received 1,888 or 30.12 percent.

The winner of the runoff will face Chantelle Cory, who received 1,899 votes to win the Democratic primary. She defeated Jacque Pearsall, who received 1,437 votes.

In House District 60, Rhonda Baker, who is just completing her first term in office, was re-elected.

Baker defeated Jaqueline Stevenson Smith in the Republican primary. Baker received 3,161 votes, or 62 percent. Stevenson Smith received 1,926, or 38 percent.

Attempts to reach Baker on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Jack D McCurdy II was the front runner for the District 26 Judge seat, netting 49.67 percent of the vote. While McCurdy did net more votes than his two competitors, it was not enough to avoid a runoff election in November.

McCurdy will face John Paul Jordan in the Nov. 6 general election.