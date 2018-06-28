GOP runoff set for HD 47

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Staff Writer

Voters in House District 47 have their Democratic nominee, but will have to wait until Aug. 28 to find out who the Republican nominee will be.

Sarah Carnes won the Democratic nomination outright Tuesday with 70 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Republicans Brian Hill, with 40 percent of the vote, and Beverly Adams, with 33 percent, will face one another in a runoff.

The race’s three remaining candidates were close to each other in votes.

In the GOP primary, Hill totaled 2,827, and Adams 2,308.

In the Democratic race, Carnes received 2,244 votes.

Turnout was high for a primary, with 7,036 Republicans and 3,187 Democrats voting.

Carnes said she realized she will need crossover votes to win in the district, which has about a two to one Republican advantage in registration.

“It’s gratifying that I already have Republicans asking for yard signs,” she said.

Carnes, who is a Mustang teacher, thanked her Dream Team of volunteers.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my colleagues and friends in this grassroots campaign,” she said.

Hill, who is a businessman, said he was excited by the high turnout.

“I’m pleased with numbers we received,” he said. “It was a strong showing of support for the conservative values and ethical business practices we campaigned on.”

Adams, a former Mustang teacher, owns a furniture store with her husband.

She noted that she did not decide to run until April.

“The results are really good, considering our late start,” she said.

“We campaigned fast and furious, and we have momentum going into the runoff.”