Coaches say baseball player has talent to make it to next level, but he’s still waiting by the phone

By BRODY FELDMANN

Contributing Writer

In the world of baseball, so many talented players could go unseen by college recruiters.

This is somewhat the case for Mustang’s Logan Glass.

Glass is arguably one of the most talented baseball players in the United States, but only one college team has offered him to play at the next level, Kansas University.

With as stellar of a junior season, most people would expect the phone to be ringing off of the hook, but that hasn’t been the case.

“It got off to a slow start. The only offer that I have at the moment is Kansas. Coach Keanon Simon says that there are some other teams that have contacted him, but they want to come watch me play,” said Glass.

In his junior season, Glass tallied a .522 batting average and a 1.000 slugging percentage with 11 home runs, 49 runs batted in and 51 runs scored.

Oh, did I mention this is coming from a centerfielder who has been clocked to throw to the plate at 100-MPH?

Glass steps on the mound in relief very seldom for the Broncos due to a wild side (not too many people can control a baseball at 90-plus miles per hour). He spends most of his playing time in centerfield.

Prep Baseball Report, a company that has “scouts” throughout the United States, named Glass to its First Team All-PBR team as an outfielder. This honor means that Glass is looked at as one of the top 13 players in America from PBR’s perspective.

“At first, it was kind of a shock, and it didn’t hit me. But, about a week later I was, like, wow that is a huge deal, I’m honored,” said Glass. “It makes me just want to work harder and do it again next year.”

He is the only baseball player from Oklahoma named to the team as there is only one other from the region, Texas.

Glass was also named the Oklahoma Player of the Year from PBR, which shouldn’t be a surprise as the only player from the state on their All-PBR team.

Ask any of Glass’ coaches and they will tell you that he has every tool needed to succeed at the next level and even further.

College coaches may not be blowing up his phone, but there are a few talking to his coaches and even Major League Baseball scouts are sitting down with the Mustang coaches looking to get to know Glass a little better.

“He (Glass) is one of the best athletes that I have seen at the high school level. He is a great kid on and off of the field, just a genuine nice kid,” said assistant coach Cody Price. “Whoever picks him up is going to get a great athlete and a great kid.”

Glass himself will tell you that early in his career he was his worst enemy by not being able to get out of his own head. But, the last couple of seasons he has gained confidence and learned to let the past be the past and that has led to a flourishment of his skills.

“I understand a little bit because sophomore year – I was on varsity, but I was in my head a little bit and just in this last year I have come through and got out of my head. So, they all are like ‘oh he came out of nowhere,’” said Glass.

He has all five tools in his arsenal that you hear about when watching the guys at the next level and at the MLB level and he just needs one chance to prove it.

At the next level Glass would love to stick around this area while playing in the Big XII. So, if you know a scout at the next level in the Big XII get them on the phone immediately because Glass will be a big pickup for somebody in the future.