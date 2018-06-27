Surrey Hills unveils new nine holes, greens

The Golf Club at Surrey Hills is one of the few remaining public courses in Canadian County and at the end of this week, it will open an additional nine holes and new greens on the original course.

The club will host a members’ tournament Friday and then invite the public to come and play a free round of golf Saturday or Sunday.

Free tee times will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and at 8 a.m. Sunday.

To book a free tee time, call 373-2471 or go to surreyhillsgolfclub.com.

The Golf Club at Surrey Hills general manager and director of golf, Mark Fuller, said the decision was made to make the upgrades to the golf course because of the growth of membership.

“Our ownership had these upgrades in mind for a long time,” Fuller said. “The new nine holes was already designed with the new housing addition, and they decided it was the right time to pull the trigger on it. This will be a great time to tour the club, the grill will be serving free food and guests can check out our pro shop and fitness center. Titleist and Taylor Made will also be on site both days demoing products.”

Fuller said the project to finish the new nine holes and upgrade the greens on the original 18 began roughly a year ago.

He added the main reason for the free golf rounds is to attract more members to the golf club.

“Right now, we have around 230 members. We have grown quite a bit since 2014 when we had 72 members,” Fuller said. “Our goal is to become a private club, and in order to accomplish that goal, we need to get to around 400 members.”

Surrey Hills will run a membership pricing special of $200/month for 12 months with unlimited golf, carts, range balls and use of the fitness center through July 31. After July 31, the cost will be $250/month.

On top of the golf course updates, Fuller said there are plans to make more additions to the club.

“A pool is in the plans,” Fuller said. “The plan was to have a pool for this summer but with the new greens needing to be put in on the original course, we had to wait a year, so we expect to have a pool opened in 2019. We have also discussed putting in some tennis courts down the road.”