Plans finalized for Freedom Fest

The 2018 edition of Freedom Fest will bring two nights of fireworks, music and festivities along with a few less parking spaces.

Jenna Roberson, a spokesperson for the city of Yukon, said the city selected a new company to handle this year’s fireworks displays. And with that, the company has requested a little larger safety area.

Roberson said the perimeter will be 600 feet in all directions from the city’s sand volleyball courts.

That means parking that is normally available at the Yukon Community Center will not be available during the evening hours of July 3 or July 4. It also won’t be available at Freedom Park.

She suggested arriving a bit earlier for the festivities and parking at the Chisholm Trail Park in the Oklahoma parking lot. Shuttle service will be available.

During the daytime festivities on July 4, parking will be available at the community center, but the parking lot will be cleared before the evening events begin.

She also pointed out that a number of local businesses open their parking lots for the festivities.

The festival will begin Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. and will include Yukon’s annual salute to veterans.

That includes a free meal for those who have served, as well as Mayor Michael McEachern’s annual proclamation.

Irv Wagner’s Concert Band will perform patriotic tunes throughout the evening, including during the fireworks’ display that begins around 10 p.m.

The city is spending more than $29,000 on this year’s two displays, Roberson said.

Meanwhile, the Fourth of July will be all about fun and festivities, beginning with the Cherry Bomb Triathalon, which begins at 8 a.m.

The triathalon is geared to children and includes kayaking, biking and running.

Other activities include a sand art contest, a car show, a children’s parade, parent-child obstacle course and free swimming.

The United Freestyle BMX Stunt Team also will be on hand to perform.

City Splash will be available for free swimming and there will be plenty of music, featuring Mike Black and the Stingrays.

There also will be a car show.

All of the daytime activities will occur near the Yukon Community Center.

After a short break, the evening events move to Chisholm Trail Park, where Super Freak will take the stage at about 5 p.m.

There will be free watermelon and ice cream served at 7 p.m. Those are sponsored by the city, Yukon Mobile Meals and the Yukon Friends of the Park.

There will be a hot dog-eating contest at 8 p.m.

The Oklahoma Philharmonic Orchestra will begin its annual concert at 8:30, followed at 10 p.m. with the second fireworks’ show in as many nights.

“This has grown over the years. We gain a lot of support,” Roberson said. “This is special to the community.”

Roberson also pointed out that the festival draws thousands of people to the Yukon park, many who live outside of the community.

“It really helps the sales tax, and we are funded by sales tax. It is an important event to get people into the community,” she said.

All of the events are free. Concessions and food trucks will be available for all of the events.