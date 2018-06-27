Commissioners push Jensen Road project forward

Efforts to replace a 2½-mile section of a heavily travel road in western Canadian County took a significant step forward Monday after the county commissioners awarded a contract for the project.

Haskell-Lemons Construction offered a bid of $1,0609,405 to reconstruct Jensen Road between Banner Road and the El Reno city limits.

Haskell-Lemons’ bid was more than $100,000 lower than the next lowest bid, which was from T.J. Campbell Construction, whose bid was $1,219,717.

Three other companies offered bids that were significantly higher.

The bids were opened and awarded the same day. Normally, the commissioner whose district the project falls in seeks a week to review the bids. However, because this was the last regular meeting before the end of the 2018 fiscal year, Commissioner Jack Stewart asked for time to review the bids during the meeting.

He took approximately 30 minutes to go over the figures before asking the other commissioners to approve Haskell-Lemons’ bid.

Stewart said the work will include a complete replacement of the roadway, which sees significant use by tanker trucks hauling petroleum products.

The work includes new stabilization and a five-inch asphalt base.

The project should begin in mid-July, he said.

Stewart did not indicate if the road would remain open during construction.

Also Monday, the commissioners followed the recommendation of Undersheriff Kevin Ward to award a contract to purchase a 40-foot prisoner transport bus to Denver-based Masters Transporation Inc. The company had the lowest of three bids for the bus at $159,802.

The bids also were opened and awarded on Monday. Ward said the sheriff’s office wanted to make the purchase in the 2018 fiscal year.

The bus is being purchased from the sheriff’s capital outlay budget, from money that was transferred from its payroll fund.

Sheriff Chris West said the purchase was necessitated by the continued use of jails outside of the county where inmates are being held.

Canadian County uses jails in several western Oklahoma counties, including Dewey, Custer and Ellis.

West said the county has been utilizing two 16-passenger vans to transport the prisoners, but both have significant mileage and at least one has some mechanical issues.

West said the new bus will be custom-made. He said there is no timetable for when the bus would arrive.

The commissioners also approved a contract with Key Construction for the construction of a sally port at the county jail.

The $512,000 contract was awarded earlier this month.

The 4,000-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

The sally port will allow law enforcement officers to transfer prisoners and evidence behind the security of garage doors.

The project will be paid for through several of the sheriff’s funds, including the department’s asset forfeiture fund.

Work could begin in early July. It is to be completed by the end of October.