Yukon High School graduate earns second Emmy

For the second time in three years, Julie Taylor is holding an Emmy.

The Yukon native, who moved to California in 1999, is a senior producer and writer on CBS’s “The Talk,” which this week won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.

“The Talk” beat out such shows as “Ellen,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “The Real,” and “The View.”

The awards were handed out Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

It is the second win for “The Talk” since the show began seven years ago.

Taylor, a 1989 graduate of Yukon High School, has been there since Day 1.

“It is so exciting. I get to put the Emmys in my house. People have always been extremely supportive of me. People were encouraging me to be a writer. It helped me have the courage and the confidence to follow my dreams,” she said in a phone interview.

Taylor and the show also won an Emmy in 2016.

“This is my second one. I am really excited. I never thought I would have an Emmy. … It has been a fun experience,” she said.

Taylor not only works as one of the producers on the show, she also is a writer, working closely with host Julie Chen.

A big part of her day, she said, is researching and writing material that will be used on the show.

“It’s been a great ride. It’s a wonderful job and a lot of fun,” she said.

Taylor said after graduating from Yukon High School, she attended the University of Central Oklahoma where she focused on a degree in magazine journalism.

She parlayed that into freelance work in New York with magazines like Cosmopolitan and Glamour.

But then her mother, Freda Taylor, got sick. So, Taylor returned home to help the family.

When her mother passed away in 1999 at age 52, Taylor took the opportunity to move west for a fresh start.

That move was made in part because a novel she wrote was optioned as a screenplay. The movie never developed, but her career blossomed and culminated with the Emmy win.

“I remember having tears in my eyes. I am from Yukon. I couldn’t believe I was on stage accepting an Emmy. I am very fortunate and lucky to have landed such a wonderful job. I’m very grateful of everyone who helped along the way,” she said.

While she is living in California, Taylor said she remains close to Yukon.

He brother lives in the area, as do aunts and uncles. Her grandmother, Joy Taylor, passed away in January.

Her father now lives in Norman.

“My roots run deep in Yukon. My parents had a grocery store in the 1940s. Yukon is really special to me,” she said.

Taylor said she tries to return to Oklahoma at least once a year, but she keeps in contact with friends via social media.

“It is a really great community,” she said.

As for the Emmys? They are in her living room, where she can see them.

“If I am down, I can look at those trophies. It’s a confidence-boosting thing,” she said.