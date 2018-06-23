SWCS’ Sam Webb chooses Oklahoma Baptist University

Southwest Covenant Schools’ 2018 graduate and multi-sport athlete Sam Webb has chosen to continue his athletic career at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, where he will play baseball for the Bison.

Webb was a three-sport standout athlete for the Patriots but says playing college baseball has always been the dream.

That dream becomes a reality at 1 p.m. Tuesday when Webb will sign his letter of intent with OBU at Southwest Covenant Schools.

“It felt right,” Webb said. “It’s a great school, a great baseball program with great coaches. I will have a good chance to compete for playing time as a freshman as well. It was a gut feeling and I just trusted my gut that this was the right place for me.”

Another aspect of Oklahoma Baptist that was attractive to Webb was the importance of faith.

“Obviously, that is really important to me,” Webb said. “It’s a Christian school and is going to provide me with a great education.”

Webb said he isn’t sure what his specific major will be at OBU, but he knows he wants to be in the business school. He added that he loves to write and with Oklahoma Baptist being a liberal arts college, he will have a chance to put that love into action.

This summer, Webb is playing for the Oklahoma City Ambassadors, a discipleship ministry travel ball team that puts spreading the Gospel and the good news of Jesus Christ as its No. 1 priority.

“It has been an incredible experience,” Webb said. “We work very hard on baseball, we practice all the time, play a ton of games and go up against some of the toughest competition in the country when we go to play in tournaments. But we don’t lose sight of what is truly important.”

The team is based out of Southern Nazarene University and if the opposing team agrees, they meet with them after each game and several players share their testimonies.

“My goal this summer is to improve my game,” Webb said. “But do it while serving the Lord.”

Webb will report to Oklahoma Baptist University when classes begin in August.