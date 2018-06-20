Yukon football gives back to community

Most high school football teams spend the summer months in the weight room and on the football field preparing their bodies for the upcoming season. Yukon is doing that, but they are also giving back to the community.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon throughout the summer except for July 7, the Yukon football program will be at the Yukon Walmart Supercenter passing out bottles of water and helping people push their carts to their cars and help unload them and then push the cart back to the front of the store.

Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said it’s important that his players learn how to give back to the community.

“The biggest thing we want people to understand is we are not looking for handouts or donations,” Reed said. “We started the service project last Saturday and we had numerous people offer donations but we didn’t take anything. We want our players to know what it means to truly give without expecting something in return.”

There will be roughly 30 Yukon football players and four coaches covering both entrances to the store. They will be wearing red shirts that say “Thank you Yukon.”

“It’s a big part of our program,” Reed said. “The guys love doing it. They did a fantastic job on Saturday and I believe as people start understanding what we are trying to do and not thinking we are looking for money, they will be more open to letting us help. We also think it would be a great opportunity for people to come out and meet our players and coaches. We are just really excited to be able to give back.”