Hearing delayed in December fatal crash

The preliminary hearing for a Piedmont man accused in the December car crash that left two Southwest Covenant School graduates dead was postponed Monday.

Gary Wood, the attorney representing David Cochlin, asked for the continuance just as Special Judge Gary McCurdy was about to begin the hearing.

Cochlin is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and in the alternate, two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Cochlin sat quietly in the courtroom during a conference between McCurdy, Assistant District Attorney Eric Epplin and Wood.

He appeared distraught when Wood told him that his case was being continued until July 25 at 9 a.m.

He is facing up to life in prison if convicted.

Court officials say McCurdy granted the continuance after Wood said he was having some health issues.

Exactly what those issues were was not disclosed.

Cochlin, who owns a telecommunications business in Moore, is accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol the night of Dec. 15 when his 2017 Mercedes slammed into the rear of a Ford Ranger carrying Sean Matthew Tucker and Luke Cooper Ross.

The two 19-year-old Yukon men died in the crash after both their vehicle and the Mercedes that Cochlin allegedly was driving burst into flames.

Court records indicated that Cochlin’s vehicle was traveling at 149 mph just moments before it hit the rear of the teens’ pickup. It was still traveling at 106 mph at impact.

Cochlin’s blood alcohol level tested at .20, which is 2 ½ times the legal limit in Oklahoma, according to court records.

He is being held in the Canadian County jail without bail.