Former Mustang Touchdown Club president charged with embezzlement

By Brody Feldmann

Contributing Writer

The former president of the Mustang Touchdown Club has been charged with embezzling more than $10,000 from the program over an 18-month period.

Raymond Craig Davis Jr., 48, has been charged in Canadian County District Court with a single count of embezzlement.

He was arrested in early May after an audit of the program’s finances showed irregularities. He is accused of stealing at least $10,120.55, court documents show, though officials say the actual number could be significantly higher.

Davis, who served as the booster club’s president for approximately four years, resigned in January at the request of school officials. He had been involved with the club since 2005, according to court documents.

“We are saddened to inform our patrons that an individual, whom we entrusted with leading the Touchdown Club, is believed to have mishandled funds,” said Deputy Superintendent Charles Bradley in a statement released to the media Thursday.

According to court records, Davis opened an account at Cornerstone Bank in July 2014 with two co-signers. In April 2016, he opened an account requiring only his signature at Yukon National Bank.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Davis then converted income and expenses from Cornerstone Bank to YNB for official club business.

Davis was then the only user of the account at Cornerstone Bank for 1 ½ years while using the account for various cash and check deposits from club activities. He is accused of making withdrawals for personal use.

The Cornerstone Bank account was closed Feb. 13 when Davis withdrew the final 62 cents in the account and placed the change ‘in his pocket,’” the affidavit states.

An audit shows that there were 21 withdrawals of cash totaling $9,635.86 from the club’s accounts. Of those, withdrawals, there was no documentations related to $6,380.

The audit report stated several other “findings” that were brought to the district’s attention.

According to the audit, the club’s debit card was used “excessively” without proper documentation. He also pointed out that over the 18-month-audit, the club had inflows of $269,129 and outflows of $269,639. That left the account overdrawn.

Concerns about similar situations have prompted the Mustang School District to make changes in how booster clubs are operated.

“Mustang Public Schools has been working for two years on sanctioning all of the district’s booster clubs. Originally, the booster clubs operated as independent entities with no school oversight.

“The sanctioning process has moved them under the district umbrella where the Board of Education can request records and help with the record-keeping process. Now that the booster clubs are sanctioned, the district has implemented a procedure of choosing three for an independent audit of their financial records each year,” the district said.

That is how the issue with the Touchdown Club was discovered.

“During the process, independent auditors contracted by the district and Mustang Schools financial staff found thousands of dollars not accounted for in the Touchdown Club’s accounts. MPS contacted the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation with a forensic auditor,” the statement said.

Although Davis has been charged, the investigation continues to ensure no one else was involved. The district will continue to cooperate with the investigation until it reaches a conclusion, Bradley statement reads.

This incident doesn’t just involve the school, but also the athletes at Mustang High School.

“It’s not the school district this individual is accused of stealing from – it’s the kids,” Bradley said. “The athletes and the parents gave of their time and talents to raise money earmarked to go back into the program and back to the kids. It’s inconceivable to me that a parent could violate the trust of other parents and then take away resources the athletes themselves worked for.”

Davis, contacted by phone, denied the allegations.

“I didn’t do anything. I did nothing wrong. The only thing I did was, I was a poor bookkeeper. I didn’t keep records of things like I should have,” Davis said. “I am confident that everything will be OK. This is a process.”

Davis also said he was stunned by the treatment he has received.

“I have done so much for that program. I am blown away by the treatment. I have made the school become compliant of everything on a legal standpoint as far as sanctioning goes. Unfortunately, I was around the program way too long and people didn’t like it,” he said.

Mustang Athletic Director Robert Foreman, and head football coach Jeremy Dombek asked Davis to resign in January.

“Mustang Touchdown Club is organized and operated for the charitable and educational purposes of supporting all Mustang schools football programs, athletic department, coaches and the school administration of Mustang Public Schools by recruiting volunteers, conducting programs, and raising funds,” reads the organization’s mission statement.

No court date has been set for Davis.

He is free on $2,500 bail.