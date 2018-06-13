Yukon summer baseball teams find success in tournaments

All four Yukon summer baseball teams were in action last weekend in area tournaments.

Varsity competed in the Zorian Tournament in Weatherford and went 4-1. Tunior varsity hosted its own tournament and went 4-1. The freshmen played in the shortened Carl Albert Tournament and went 2-0 and the junior high struggled to an 0-4 weekend in the younger version of the Zorian Tournament.

Varsity

Yukon took on Weatherford Thursday in its first game of the Zorian Tournament and lost to the tournament host 14-6.

The Millers finished the game with eight hits and five RBIs. Hunter Brown had two hits and one RBI. Jett Lodes and Cade Parsons each had one hit and one RBI. Brayden McPherson had two hits. Drew Janvrin and Mason McIntyre each had one hit and Gabe Flow and Remy Plattner each had one RBI.

Lodes started the game on the pitcher’s mound and went three innings, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on six hits and two walks, while striking out three. Victor Prentice pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed four unearned runs on one hits and three walks, while striking out two.

Yukon scored one run in the second inning, three runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth.

In their second game of the tournament, the Millers beat Cache 13-3 on Thursday.

Yukon had six hits and 11 RBIs. Cody Floyd had two hits and three RBIs. Carson Schultz and McIntyre each had one hit and two RBIs. Colton DeKinder had one hit and one RBI. Lodes had one hits. Prentice had two RBIs and McPherson had one RBI.

The Millers scored three runs in the second inning and 10 runs in the third.

Yukon then beat the Shockers 7-0 Friday on two hits and four RBIs.

DeKinder had one hit and three RBIs and Janvrin had one hit and one RBI.

Flow pitched six innings and allowed no runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out one.

Yukon scored six runs in the second inning and one run in the fifth.

In their final game of the Zorian Tournament, the Millers beat Clinton 3-2 Saturday.

Yukon had five hits and three RBIs. Janvrin and McPherson each had one hit and one RBI. Prentice, Lodes, Parsons and Dalton Fleet each had one hit.

Janvrin pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks, while striking out seven. Floyd pitched the final two innings and allowed no runs on two hits and no walks, while striking out two.

Junior varsity

In its own tournament, the Yukon junior varsity beat Marlow 5-0 on Thursday to open the event.

The Millers had 15 hits and five RBIs. Carson Lee had two hits and two RBIs, including a homerun. Carson Benge had three hits and one RBI. Caden Hernandez had four hits. Joshua Holston had two hits and one RBI. Levi Davis had two hits. Gentry Bell and Nick Savitto each had one hit and Kobe Flow had one RBI.

Benge started thegame on the mound and pitched seven innings and allowed no runs on one hit and no walks, while striking out nine.

The Millers then beat Norman 9-3 on Friday.

Yukon had 10 hits and seven RBIs. Davis and Holston each had two hits and one RBI. Benge, Lee and Scavitto each one hit and one RBI. Flow had one hit and Austin Arnold and Cody Pfieffer each had one RBI.

Flow started the game on the mound and pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out five. Coby Baker pitched one inning and allowed no runs on one hit and no walks, while striking out two.

Yukon beat Putnam City North Saturday in its fourth game of the tournament.

The Millers had six hits and nine RBIs. Holston had two hits and three RBIs. Benge and Joshua Sisson each had one hit and two RBIs. Sisson’s one hit was a homerun. Pfieffer had one hit and one RBI. Baker had one hit and Bell had one RBI.

Baker pitched five innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

In its final game of the tournament, Yukon was defeated by Lookeba-Sickles 6-5.

The Millers had 10 hits and two RBIs. Scavitto had two hits and two RBIs, including a homerun. Benge had three hits. Davis had two hits and Carson Lee, Holson and Arnold each had one hit.

Scavitto pitched four innings and allowed four unearned runs on one hit and seven walks. Holson pitched three innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks, while striking out one.

Freshmen

The Yukon freshmen played in the Carl Albert Tournament Saturday and Sunday and defeated Putnam City North 16-0 and Tecumseh 14-0.

The Millers had 16 hits and 12 RBIs against Putnam City North. Aiden Alexander had three hits and five RBIs. Cade Parent had two hits and three RBIs. Parker Means had three hits. Connor Ellis and Morgan Boyer each had two hits and one RBI. Hunter Williams had one hit and one RBI. Dawson Owens had two hits. Heath Brown had one hit and Dustin Lee had one RBI.

Ellis started the game on the mound and pitched two innings and allowed no runs on no hits and no walks, while striking out four. Carson Creach pitched one inning and allowed no runs on no hits and no walks, while striking out one.

Yukon had seven hits and 13 RBIs against Tecumseh. Williams had three hits and three RBIs. Coulter Clevenger had two hits and two RBIs. Means had one hit and two RBIs. Ellis had one hit and one RBI. Creach had three RBIs and Griffin Aldridge and Parent each had one RBI.

Williams pitched three innings and allowed no runs on no hits with no walks, while striking out four.

Junior High

The Yukon junior high summer team struggled in the Zorian Tournament in Weatherford last weekend. The Millers lost all four games in the event.

Yukon opened with a 12-0 loss to Clinton Thursday.

The Millers had no hits. Talan Zody pitched two innings and allowed four earned runs on two hits and three walks, while striking out one. Cole Cunningham pitched .1 innings and allowed eight earned runs on two hits and four walks, while striking out one. Chance Turner pitched .2 innings and allowed no runs on no hits and one walk and Noah Morris pitched one inning and allowed no runs on no hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Millers then lost to Elk City 10-6 on Thursday.

Yukon had five hits and five RBIs. Morris had three hits and three RBIs. Logan Troxell had two hits and one RBI and Caleb Darcey had one RBI.

Tyler Collins started the game on the mound and pitched two innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk. Wyatt Pace pitched two innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out one. Cale Parr pitched two innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks, while striking out three.

Yukon then took on Weatherford and lost 11-2 on Friday.

The Millers had three hits and one RBI. Morris and Trevin Pettigrew each had one hit and Collins had one RBI.

Brance Garrett pitched 2.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk, while striking out one. Ashtyn Pirtle pitched 1.1 innings and allowed eight earned runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out two and Kentstan Curry pitched .2 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks, while striking out one.

In their final game of the tournament, the young Millers lost to Thomas 7-6 on Sunday.

Yukon had six hits and six RBIs. Pirtle had one hit and two RBIs. Garrett had one hit and one RBI. Troxell, Pettigrew, Morris and Parr each had one hit and Cunningham and Pace each had one RBI.

Pettigrew pitched 1.2 innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks, while striking out two. Ethan Horton pitched 3.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out seven and Darcey pitched .2 innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks, while striking out one.