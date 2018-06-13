Area road projects are ahead of schedule

Work to widen Frisco Road is moving quicker than expected.

Crews from Schwarz Paving began pouring concrete Monday on the west half of the roadway.

The road will remain a two-lane roadway, but will have a center turn lane.

The project is about 30 days ahead of schedule, said Yukon City Manager Jim Crosby.

Officials had anticipated that it would be completed sometime in November. However, Crosby said it could be completed much sooner.

Warm, dry weather has been a factor in the quick turnaround.

Crosby said once the west half is complete, crews will redirect traffic and begin working on the east side of the road.

The project is about a half mile in length.

Meanwhile, work to relocate Vandament Avenue also is moving forward.

Crosby said crews from Bishop Construction are in the completion stages of installing water and sewer infrastructure for the roadway.

Crosby said he anticipates that project will move to its next phase, which is stabilization, within 30 days.

“Vandament will move quickly after they get the pipe in the ground,” Crosby said.

The two projects are expected to cost about $2 million and are part of a larger project to add on- and off-ramps from Interstate 40 to Frisco Road.

That project, which is being handled by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, is expected to go to contract late next year.