Yukon’s Dale Robertson Center keeps seniors active, entertained

Every weekday, almost 100 people show up at the Dale Robertson Center in Yukon looking for a little fun and excitement … and a good meal.

But mostly, they come for the fellowship.

The Dale Robertson Center is home to the Yukon Senior Citizens’ program.

Casey Barnett, who has served as director of the program since the city took over the service about a dozen years ago, said the center is a popular gathering spot for those who are 55 and older.

The majority of those who attend the center, which is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., are retired and looking for a way to stay active.

They find it by taking advantage of the center’s exercise programs, as well as a variety of games and an opportunity to visit with friends, new and old.

“It’s a place to make friends. I enjoy talking to people. I’m kind of slow to make friends, so this was a good place to get started,” said Vernon Taylor, 76.

Taylor moved to Yukon about four months ago and was looking for an opportunity to get involved.

He said he likes the physical activities that are offered through the center, including things like table tennis and pool.

On this day, he was playing disc golf and cornhole. Taylor also is active in area pickleball groups.

“The exercise classes really help,” he said.

Taylor also takes advantage of the meals, which are offered each weekday at about 11:30 a.m. Barnett said no one is turned away, but a $2 donation is requested.

Barnett said they serve between 75 and 100 meals per day. They also provide a snack in the morning and often have doughnuts that have been donated by a local shop.

Not everyone eats, but most do.

Barnett said the senior programs also provide an opportunity to visit various entertainment venues as a group at a greatly reduced cost.

“This is about making connections and friends, remaining active and having a reason to smile,” Barnett said. “Too often when we get older, we set fun aside.”

This program, she said, is a way to have fun

The center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is geared for those 55 and older, “But we don’t check IDs,” Barnett said.

Exercise classes, card games and the pool table always are available.

In addition, they often have craft workshops and each month, those having a birthday are celebrated.

And it’s not just for Yukon residents. Some travel from as far away as Kingfisher to take part in the program.

Ina James, 67, of Mustang, has been visiting the Yukon center two or three times per week for several years.

“This is much better than the one in Mustang,” she said. “They have real good programs.”

And she likes the food.

She also participates in the fitness programs, including tai chi and the weight program.

“It keeps you active,” she said.