New Yukon eatery offers freshly made fare

By Larissa Copeland

Staff Writer

Blanca and Adan Campos want to change the way Yukon and Mustang residents look at their lunch.

Their new restaurant, Snack Attack, opened its doors on April 20, and it’s geared to help customers improve their eating habits.

“Our specialty is our freshness,” Blanca Campos said. “Everything that we sell, from the ice cream to the chicken wraps, is made fresh.”

You won’t find a fryer at Snack Attack, Campos said. But you will find items like wraps, salads, baked potatoes, tamales and nachos, along with a long list of fruit waters, ice creams and specialty desserts.

This is the couple’s second Snack Attack location. The first, located in Oklahoma City, has been open about eight years and was targeted more to the Hispanic population, she said. But when others would come in and give the food a try, they really liked it, Campos said. So when they had the chance to open up shop in their home town of Yukon, they decided to go for it.

“We want people to get to know what we do here,” Campos said.

Campos said she and her husband pride themselves on their ice cream – a family recipe that they’ve added to over the years in the form of new flavors and twists. The most popular flavor, she said, is Oreo, but they’ve recently added a cheesecake flavor that’s gotten a lot of positive reviews.

“I’ve never made a cheesecake,” Campos said, laughing. “But I combined these ingredients, and I made an awesome cheesecake ice cream.”

And the couple doesn’t plan to slow down.

“We still have a lot more ideas, and a lot more plans to do here too, but we’ve barely started,” Campos said. “Eventually we’d love to have a drive through, and hopefully we’ll expand here, in the same location.”

She said they plan to expand their lunch menu as well.

“I love cooking, and I love the kitchen,” Campos said. “That makes it easier to come up with things.”

Business has slowed a little since their opening, but Campos said it’s allowed the two of them a chance to catch their breath and catch up.

The decision to open a Yukon location and put Campos closer to home has, she said, has given her more time for her family.

“Being here, and being just two minutes away from the house, has totally changed my life,” she said. “I get to see my kids every day. We eat together and spend a lot more time together.”

Snack Attack is located at 336 S. Mustang Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.