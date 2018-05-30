Chisholm Trail, Crawfish Festival set for Yukon

A celebration of the history of the Chisholm Trail will be this weekend in Yukon at the Mollie Spencer Farms.

The annual Chisholm Trail and Crawfish Festival will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The family oriented event celebrates the western heritage of the Chisholm Trail, but adds a little Cajun taste to the mix.

City officials say the event will feature old-west re-enactors, along with Cajun foods, music, dancing, and a wide-variety of other activities.

In addition, there will be Civil War demonstrations, gunfights, food vendors, crafts booths and fun geared to children of all ages.

Admission is free.

The Mollie Spencer Farms also are known as the Kirkpatrick Family Farms. They were renamed last year in honor of Mollie Spencer, who was one of the founders of Yukon.

Officials said the Chisholm Trail crossed the family’s property.

THE FOOD

To add some spice to the event, Cajun-inspired dishes are served, along with traditional festival foods.

City officials said visitors will be tempted by the savory, spicy aroma of freshly prepared authentic crawfish and jambalaya, prepared by New Orleans Crawfish King Chris “Shaggy” Davis.

For those who love fair food favorites, a variety of food trucks will be on hand to tickle your taste buds. All food vendors open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

THE SHOWS

America’s Favorite Wild West Show, led by Buffalo Bill and the Cowboy & Indian Congress, will have two shows at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Presented by the Hanlon-Lees Action Theater, the show celebrates more than 20 years of performing across the United States.

Oklahoma native Kent Shelton portrays Buffalo Bill and performs alongside a colorful cast of Old West characters on horseback and on the grounds. Included in the show will be trick roping, fire-breathing, whip-cracking, steer-riding and trick horses.

LIVE MUSIC

The live entertainment starts early with Ballet Folclorico Xochipilli, OKC Mexican Folkloric Dancers, at 9 a.m. Jumpsuit Jamey & the Can’t Wait to Playboys present live Cajun/Zydeco music from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the northern side of the festival grounds.

Free Cajun dance lessons are offered at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. in front of the stage. The Jason Young Band will be on stage from 3 to 6 p.m.

REENACTMENTS

A western-themed olde town, located on the southern side of the festival grounds, provides the backdrop for historical re-enactments of life in the 19th century. This site includes a livery stable, featuring “Horsing Around Oklahoma,” presented by Doug Sauter and Express Ranch Clydesdales, and a saloon serving root beer floats in a cowboy mug.

Gunfighters will stroll the town site and promise to “get rowdy” from time to time.

Sheriff Hoppy rules the jail and is seeking “deputies” all day.

The General Store has penny candy and other goodies like wooden flutes and whistles. Nellies is open for business, and the red school house is in session at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Stop into Parker Station to learn more about Chisholm Trail history, along with history of the Mollie Spencer Farm, which was owned by L.M. Spencer, one of Yukon’s founders.

KIDS KORRAL

Little cowpokes and cowgirls will love the Kids Korral, a special area on the grounds designed especially for children’s entertainment, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Included are free rides on the ‘Yukon’s Best Express,’ a prairie potting shed, prairie make-and-take crafts, and panning for gold. Pony rides and a petting zoo are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Returning to the Kids Korral this year are cow milking contests at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., where kids milk a pretend cow and see who can fill up their pail first.

CONTESTS AND RACES

If competition is more your style, then the Chisholm Trail and Crawfish Festival has three chances to show off your skills.

Save up your appetite for the Pie Eating Contest at 1 p.m.

Test your luck and try to pick out the fastest crawfish during the Crawfish Races at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Or see if you’re the quickest at the Sack Races at noon.

DEMONSTRATIONS

Take a step back in time with historic demonstrations.

Gunfighters give thrilling performances at 10 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Get a glimpse of the past with the Civil War Demonstration at 3 p.m.

SPONSORS

The City of Yukon and the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society have joined forces to host the events. Sponsors include Kirkpatrick Family Fund, Smith and Turner Mortuary, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, BancFirst, Spanish Cove Retirement Village, Maguire O’Hara Construction, Fairfield Inn & Suites and YNB.