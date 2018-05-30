A postseason look at Yukon’s top 30 athletes

Last July, I started a series releasing my top 30 athletes at Yukon High School for the 2017-2018 school year.

The series ran through the middle of August with the top five athletes released around the same time school was starting.

For each athlete on the list, I explained why I chose to put them in my top 30 and why they received the spot they earned.

This list was based on what I had witnessed and what the numbers say regarding each athlete.

Now that the 2017-2018 athletic season is complete, it’s time to take a look back at my top 30 athletes and release a new top 30 based on the results from this school year.

Here is a look at my top 30 athletes list from last summer:

Chyenne Factor, softball Jaxen Gilmore, wrestling Perry Olsen, football and track and field Payton Miller, baseball Ashlyn Williams, soccer Jalen Barnes, football and track and field Breley Webb, softball Parker Kenley, football, track and field Myka Heimbach, soccer and cross country Becka Cammon, basketball Kalie Winstead, soccer Elijah Ankrom, cross country and track and field Ashlyn Basler, basketball Tyler Dechant, basketball and track and field Catherine Birkhead, volleyball Nollan Koon, baseball and football Karsten Berg, basketball Shandree McNatt, rugby and track and field Carvell McKinley, football, basketball and track and field Kamryn Seale, rugby Kamryn Karn, pom Aleyah Holman, softball Jules Martin, basketball Emily Kimmel, soccer Colton Humphrey, soccer Eddie Jackson, football and rugby Dalton DeBaud, baseball Rylee Newport, cheer Mallory Scott, volleyball Jamar Smith, football, track and field

Here is my new top 30 athletes list following the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year:

Jaxen Gilmore, wrestling

Jaxen Gilmore earned his second state championship in three years after winning the 145-pound state title over Mustang’s Tate Picklo. Gilmore was also named the 6A Most Outstanding Wrestler for his performance in the 2017-2018 season. The senior is taking his talents to Oklahoma City University and will wrestle at the collegiate level.

Chyenne Factor, softball

Chyenne Factor had another stellar season for the Millerette softball team. The senior power-hitter made life miserable for any pitcher she faced. She led the Yukon softball team to one of the best regular seasons in the state, as the team was undefeated until early October. Factor struck such fear in opposing teams, she was intentionally walked the entire postseason. Factor signed her letter of intent with Oklahoma State University.

Perry Olsen, football and track and field

Perry Olsen was one of the key pieces to the puzzle to turning Yukon football back in the right direction. Olsen led the Millers to four wins in 2017 and had Yukon in playoff contention after winning just two games combined the previous two years. The Miller signal caller chewed up yardage like he was eating Thanksgiving dinner but provided the leadership Yukon needed to get on the right track. He will attend the Naval Academy on a football scholarship.

Ashlyn Williams, soccer

Ashlyn Williams was the anchor in the middle of the pitch for the Millerette soccer team and their success they had in 2018. The senior midfielder dominated the middle part of the pitch for the majority of the season and was one of the key pieces to the puzzle that allowed Yukon to win 11 matches this spring. Williams will take her talents to Tulsa and play collegiate soccer for Oral Roberts University.

Studd Morris, wrestling

Studd Morris came alive as a senior on the wrestling mat for coach Joe Schneider and the Miller wrestling program. It is rare to see a senior competing at the 106-pound weight class, but Morris did so and had a strong year. Morris made a postseason run all the way to the state championship match, where he fellto Sand Springs in a hard-fought bout.

Myka Heimbach, soccer and cross country

Myka Heimbach is one of the best goal-scorers in the state and she helped lead the Yukon girls soccer team to the postseason and 11 wins this spring.

Jalen Barnes, football and track and field

Jalen Barnes was integral to the Miller football program turning the corner in 2017 with his leadership and play on the defensive-side of the ball.

Breley Webb, softball

Breley Webb was dominant in the circle for much of the season for the Millerette softball team. For the first month of the season, she was nearly unhittable.

Carvell McKinley, football, basketball and track and field

Carvell McKinley defied all odds and was a key component in three sports. He was a threat at wide receiver in football, an athletic mismatch in basketball and a star in track field with the long jump.

Payton Miller, baseball

Payton Miller and the Miller basetball program didn’t have the type of year they are accustomed to having but the junior still had a solid season on the diamond with his performance behind the plate, on the pitcher’s mound and in the batter’s box.

Kyla Davis, track and field

Kyla Davis had a sensational senior season for the Yukon track and field team in the pole vault competition. The freshman took second in the 6A state championships.

Parker Kenley, football, track and field

Parker Kenley had a solid year on the gridiron in coach Jeremy Reed’s new flex-bone offense. Kenley also had a strong year in sprint relays for the Yukon track and field team.

Carson Price, basketball

Carson Price emerged as one of the top athletes at Yukon High School for the basketball team in the 2017-2018 school year with his athleticism and outside shooting.

Nollan Koon, baseball and football

Nollan Koon was again a force to be reckoned with on the baseball diamond. The junior was solid at the leadoff position in the line-up and a leader in the field at catcher, third base and first base.

Tyler Dechant, basketball and track and field

Tyler Dechant kept the strong tradition of Yukon high jumpers going with a solid season for the Miller track and field team.

Ashlyn Basler, basketball

Ashlyn Basler was the most consistent player for the Yukon girls basketball team this year. Her leadership and outside shooting kept the Millerettes a float for much of the season.

Catherine Birkhead, volleyball

Catherine Birkhead was integral in helping lead the Yukon volleyball team to a strong season in 2017. The Millerettes beat Mustang twice and made a regional championship match run in the postseason.

Karsten Berg, basketball

Karsten Berg had a strong senior season for the Yukon boys basketball team despite the team not having a great year. Berg made his living with his three-point shooting and leadership.

Rylee Uhr, softball

Rylee Uhr was the straw that stirred the drink for the Yukon softball team in 2017. The Millerette lead-off hitter was the key to the ignition and many times, she got the engine roaring.

Julia McGuire, cheer

Julia McGuire was named an All-State cheerleader after having a strong performance at the tryouts last fall.

Zach Snow, soccer

Zach Snow was the leading scorer for the Miller soccer team this spring and helped lead Yukon to a strong start to the season.

Elijah Ankrom, cross country, track and field

Elijah Ankrom had another strong season for the Yukon cross country and track and field teams with his solid distance running.

Aleyah Holman, softball

Aleyah Holman’s leadership and ability to keep innings alive as the 9-hole hitter for the Millerette softball team separated her from most other 9-hole hitters in the state.

Becka Cammon, basketball

Becka Cammon suffered a knee injury that ended her season sooner than expected but the senior still had a solid season with her ability to score the basketball.

Kamryn Karn, pom

Kamryn Karn was named to the All-State pom team and was integral to the Yukon pom squad making a run to the national competition.

Colton Humphrey, soccer and football

Colton Humphrey was a stout defender for the Yukon soccer team and was the place kicker for the Miller football team.

Peyton Kuykendall, pom

Peyton Kuykendall was named to the All-State pom team and helped lead the Yukon pom squad through the regional, state and national competitions.

Elora Jones, cross country, track and field

Elora Jones was a stand-out as a freshman for the Yukon cross country and track and field teams. She started turning heads in the fall with several strong finishes in cross country.

Mallory Scott, volleyball

Mallory Scott was dominant around the net when the ball came her way and helped lead the Millerette volleyball team to a strong season in 2017.

Dalton DeBaud, baseball

Dalton DeBaud had a strong senior campaign for the Miller baseball team. DeBaud batted in the middle of the lineup for much of the year and had a strong year defensively in the outfield.

I will begin a new series of my Yukon High School top 30 athletes in July for the 2018-2019 school year.