Yukon ‘impresses’ at team camp

The Yukon football team headed to the east side of the Oklahoma City metro Wednesday and Thursday to compete in the Choctaw Team Camp.

The two other teams in the team camp were Edmond North and Southmoore.

Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said he liked what he saw from his team.

“I thought it went really well,” Reed said. “I thought we played consistently in all facets of the game, especially on defense. We really like what we have seen from the defense this spring and that showed up again in team camp.”

Reed said he believes the offense made a jump from week one to week two in spring drills.

“We have gotten better offensively in the past week and it showed in those two days at Choctaw,” Reed said. “We scored a lot of touchdowns and did a lot of good things. We still have a long way to go but we played well in those two days. I thought we threw the ball really well for what we do offensively.”

In the search to find Perry Olsen’s replacement, Reed said he likes what he is seeing from one of his older players.

“Jackson Young is playing very well for us right now,” Reed said. “He is leading our offense in a very positive way and doing some really good things at that position.”

With team camp in the rearview mirror, the focus now shifts to the final week of spring practice and heading into the summer season.

“Us coaches will get together and go over what we saw at team camp and then work on some things in these next couple of days,” Reed said. “We also really want to put a lot of time on our special teams.”